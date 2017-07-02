Ciara and Russell Wilson Are #CoupleGoals Getting Their Sweat On at the Gym

The couple that works out together, stays together!

Since welcoming her newborn daughter, Sienna Princess, in April, R&B queen Ciara has been vocal about her desire to slim down post-baby. While she admitted that she gained 60 pounds while expecting, the mom of two began to quickly drop the weight just months after giving birth, thanks to a grueling fitness regimen—and a very supportive workout buddy.

On Saturday, the "I'm Out" songstress shared a video on Instagram of her and her husband, Russell Wilson, getting their sweat on together with some intense rope arm exercises.

In the clip, we see the lovebirds, who appear to be at an outdoor gym, squatting side by side and whipping the ropes while Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" plays in the background.

Ambition Flow. My Life Patna' @DangeRussWilson ❤️💪🏽 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Just last week, the star showed us that her workouts tend to become a family affair, as she posted a photo of her biking alongside Wilson and her three-year-old son, Future, which she fittingly captioned, "Family ❤️."

Family ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Adding your hubby and kids to the mix seems like a great way to sweeten up your sweat sessions. Thanks for the tip, Ciara!