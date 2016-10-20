Ciara Is All Ruffled-Up in a Sexy Black Ensemble for Live with Kelly Appearance

Ciara looked a bit ruffled in New York City Wednesday—in a good way. The 30-year-old songstress and freshly-minted Revlon global brand ambassador was in town for an appearance on Live with Kelly looking absolutely stunning in a ruffled black ensemble.

Ciara, who married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in July, teamed a Johanna Ortiz asymmetrical one-shoulder top ($995; net-a-porter.com) featuring an oversize ruffle, peplum waistline, and a keyhole center, with a high-waist pair of black wide-leg pants. The singer wore her long blonde hair down and parted down the middle, and accessorized her chic, stylish look with nothing more than her dazzling engagement ring. After all, what more could you need?

After hitting the morning airwaves, Ciara took to Instagram to share a few behind the scenes moments with the show's host Kelly Ripa, including a hilarious video of them practicing the dance moves to "Juju On That Beat" with the song's creators, Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall.

Love This Woman! Fun times co hosting @livekelly with her today❤️.

These stylish ladies know how to have a good time.

