Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Expecting a Baby—See Their Sweet Announcements

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson! The couple shared the news that they were expecting their first child together on Instagram late Tuesday—an especially sweet moment as it was also the singer's birthday.

"On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give," captioned Ciara on Instagram, with a gorgeous photo of Wilson embracing her growing baby bump.

On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give... 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

Wilson also shared the same stunning image and penned alongside it: "The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay." This will be Ciara's second child; her son Future Zahir turned 2 years old in May.

This has been quite the year for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Grammy Award-winning performer, as they started off 2016 with an engagement in March. After dating for a year, Wilson popped the question on the lavish island of the Seychelles after taking to the Givenchy and Lanvin fashion shows with his then girlfriend during Paris Fashion Week.

@LanvinOfficial #Lanvin #pfw A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 3, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

The duo then tied the knot in Cheshire, England, with a star-studded ceremony at Peckforton Castle. As one of Peter Dundas's muses, Ciara donned a custom Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion. The Wilsons then became a family along with son Future—a stepfather role that the star football player has been thrilled to assume.

We're already getting giddy about Ciara's forthcoming maternity style looks.