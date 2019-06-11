Ciara Has a Pixie for the First Time in Years

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ciara is always up for a dramatic hair change. Bangs, long, loose waves, blonde highlights, and natural curls are just a few looks that the singer has worn on the red carpet.

Given her track record of killer hairstyles, you can expect that Ciara won't disappoint whenever she decides to unexpectedly switch up her hair. Her latest dramatic hair makeover is proof.

RELATED: Ciara Is 1, 2 Stepping Back Into the Spotlight

On Monday night, the singer hit the ACE Awards red carpet with a fresh pixie cut, a complete departure from the long braids she's recently been wearing. This new look includes choppy, textured layers and micro bangs.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While this is the shortest Ciara's hair has been in awhile, it's not the first time the singer's had short hair. Back in February, she had a bob with wispy bangs for a hot second, and she had a pixie cut with side swept bangs in 2009.

However, this new look has a total '90s vibe, which is right on trend with the year's biggest hair trends, the blunt bob.

VIDEO: Ciara Can Dance to Anything

For anyone who's been considering going short this summer, a pixie this good might is enough to make you 1, 2 step to the salon.