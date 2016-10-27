Ciara Shows the First Peek of Her Adorable Baby Bump in a Metallic Mini

If this first bump-baring style is any indication, we’re in for one fashion-forward with Ciara’s maternity style. The newlywed, who announced on Tuesday night that she is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson, stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday for the CFDA Fashion Show in a show-stopping look.

Ciara flaunted her toned gams in a low-cut black top and metallic mini skirt, which showed just a hint of her growing baby bump. The star topped off her look with a double-breasted Akris tuxedo jacket, a wide black choker necklace, and strappy black stiletto sandals.

The mom-to-be was definitely feeling her look, posing for a sexy ‘gram. “Today’s Vibes,” she captioned the post.

Today's Vibes.....#cfda Fashion Fund Show and Tea. A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:42pm PDT

To recreate the pop star-approved style, top off a flirty mini with a long double-breasted blazer, like this one from Topshop ($110; topshop.com). Over a night-out look or a work-approved ensemble, it's a perfectly polished addition.

She wasn’t the only hot momma at the show: Ciara cozied up with mom-of-two Alessandra Ambrosio—as well as engaged starlet Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—for a sweet selfie. “With My Girl Crush @alessandraambrosio and the beautiful @rosiehw #Girls,” she captioned the photo.

With My Girl Crush @alessandraambrosio and the beautiful @rosiehw #Girls 😘 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 27, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

We’re girl-crushing on all three of these gorgeous stars.