Ciara Is the Face of Roberto Cavalli's Latest Ad Campaign

The house of Roberto Cavalli not only has a new creative director, but a new face for its fall/winter 2015 ad campaign—hip hop artist and style sensation Ciara. And the match couldn't have been more perfect.

The campaign paints the surreal story of "a world encapsulated in one room," in which the walls resemble that of the sky and the ground of sandy desert dunes. It helps, too, that the Cavalli designs were practically tailormade for such a narrative, with alluring fringe-tastic gowns, dreamy dresses, exotic printed silks, and bold one-pieces.

Here, the heroine emerges. Shot by Francesco Carrozzini, Ciara's elegant strength and wild beauty becomes the focal point as she strikes a series of fierce poses. Essentially, Ciara is the embodiment of the Cavalli woman—one who is both pure and spontaneous. Scroll down to see her dominate the Roberto Cavalli fall/winter 2015 campaign.

