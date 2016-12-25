How to Perfectly Coordinate Family Winter Dressing, According to Ciara
Ciara has a lot of joy to celebrate this holiday season and she's sharing it with her followers. The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a precious holiday picture of her little family. The sweet photo was taken on a ski lift against the picturesque background of white snowy mountains. Ciara is flashing a huge smile alongside her husband, pro-football player Russell Wilson, while her adorable 2-year-old son, Future, is seen taking in the views from the ski lift.
Ciara wears a black Moncler winter coat and an on-trend fuzzy hat to keep warm. The singer wrote, "#HappyHolidays! Love. Joy. Family." It has been a joyful year for the singer as she celebrated her marriage to her NFL husband in July and announced in October that they are expecting their first child together.
The singer shared another photo from the family photo shoot of her adorable son, wearing a mini Moncler puffer jacket and a hat to match, as he plays in the snow and smiles at the camera. Ciara captioned the sweet photo saying "My Little Angel. Family Christmas Shoot. #HappyHolidays."
VIDEO: 14 Times Ciara Made Family Time Look Fun
It seems that Ciara cannot contain her much-deserved happiness for her family and we cannot wait to see what her new bundle of joy will bring in the new year.