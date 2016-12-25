How to Perfectly Coordinate Family Winter Dressing, According to Ciara

Ciara has a lot of joy to celebrate this holiday season and she's sharing it with her followers. The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a precious holiday picture of her little family. The sweet photo was taken on a ski lift against the picturesque background of white snowy mountains. Ciara is flashing a huge smile alongside her husband, pro-football player Russell Wilson, while her adorable 2-year-old son, Future, is seen taking in the views from the ski lift.