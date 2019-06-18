Ciara Switched Up Her New Pixie Cut By Going Super Blonde

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When it comes to her hair, Ciara just goes for it. Days after showing up to the ACE Awards red carpet with a choppy pixie cut, the singer has made another dramatic hair change.

For the music video for her song "Set," Ciara went super blonde. Ahead of its release, her hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek of the singer's latest look.

As for the cut, this platinum pixie is longer up top with side-swept bangs. It's quite a bit different from the look Ciara wore last week, but it still has the same '90s vibe. Mary J. Blige, anyone?

RELATED: Ciara Is 1, 2 Stepping Back Into the Spotlight

Anyone reading this who's gone platinum knows just how damaging the blonde color can be. That's why Ramirez turned to a wig when creating Ciara's new platinum look. Real or faux, platinum hair easily gets brassy, so he prepped the wig with Unite's Blonda Fix to strengthen and tone the hair before giving it a wet look style.

VIDEO: Ciara Can Dance to Anything

In true Ciara fashion, her blonde pixie was short-lived. Shortly after music video dropped, she wore returned to her dark brunette hair, wearing it long and straight for a performance in Cannes last night.

Long or short, blonde or brunette, Ciara's recent hair switch ups are proof, yet again, that the singer looks amazing with any haircut or color.