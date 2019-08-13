It Sounds Like Ciara Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Over the weekend at Beautycon Los Angeles, brands debuted their latest products, beauty influencers wore their most killer makeup looks, and celebrities like Ciara used the annual event to hint that she has plans to enter the beauty industry by launching her own brand.

While speaking on a panel, the singer low-key announced that she's working on a yet-to-be-named collection of her own. "The beauty space is inevitable for me,” said Ciara, according to WWD's report. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to do something in the beauty space, and there are lots of cool things that I’ve been cooking up and working on, and I can’t wait until the time is here to share it with the world.”

RELATED: The One Butt-Toning Exercise Ciara Swears By

When an attendee asked what products would be in Ciara's collection she responded that her line would be "a little bit of everything." But, "more than anything, I want it to be thoughtful," she elaborated.

VIDEO: Ciara Switched Up Her New Pixie Cut By Going Super Blonde

Ciara is no stranger to the beauty industry. She was named a Revlon spokesperson in 2016 and loves experimenting and switching up fer hairstyles, from wearing long braids to a platinum blonde pixie cut. When she does launch her own collection, it will be the first time that she's been involved in the creation of products.

Whatever Ciara's beauty collection ends up being, it's guaranteed to be pull of goodies.