Ciara Channels Her Inner Posh Spice with New Asymmetrical Bob

For the better part of summer, Ciara has been rocking a super short pixie cut. But in anticipation of the new season's chilly temperatures, the singer grew out her locks, styling them in an asymmetrical bob hairstyle à la Victoria Beckham in the mid 2000s.

On Friday, Ciara debuted her new chin-length chop in a multi-slide Instagram post. Her shiny, pin-straight strands are shorter in the back and gradually get longer toward the front, and she curled under the ends to fully demonstrate the style's stacking effect.

Ciara's stunning new look was made possible by celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz, who shared an up-close glimpse of the "1, 2 Step" songstress's sheared tresses, citing his inspiration for the inverted cut. "Forever inspired by the '90s," he captioned the snap.

Coincidentally, in the same decade, Beckham had a nearly identical hairstyle to Ciara's during her Spice Girls days. By the mid-aughts, the angled bob became so synonymous with Posh Spice that the style was named after her, and is now known as the "Pob."

Image zoom Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

However, Victoria is hardly the only person to wear the popular cut. Last year, Kim Kardashian, Mila Kunis, and Margot Robbie successfully tried out the nostalgic trend. So, if you're looking to level up your already-short summer hairstyle for fall, adding a bit of dimension like Ciara is key.