Ciara and Russell Wilson Had the Best Family Vacation in China

Ciara is officially living her best life with an unforgettable summer getaway in China.

For those of you who haven't been enviously following the "1, 2, Step" chart topper's family vacation via social media, the R&B songstress has been busy crossing off items on her bucket list, while her hubby, Russell Wilson, combined work and play with an American football camp in the Eastern country.

VIDEO: New Parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Go on a Star-Studded Tahitian Vacation

The mom of two looked like she was having a blast between outings that ranged from the Disneyland Park in Shanghai to meet beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man, with her son, Future, and daughter, Sienna Princess, to local establishments, where she tried on vibrant traditional costumes and sampled Asian fare. But the true pinnacle of the overseas trip was a visit to China's most famous landmark, which the songstress had designated as one of her "bucket list" items.

Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Chinese Headdress and 旗袍 Qi Pao #Beijing #China A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Shopping at Nan Luo Gu Xiang/ 南锣鼓巷 Beijing! #China A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Family Time. Momma C, @Nike, & @West2EastEmpire A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

"By far, one of the most incredible and breathtaking experiences in life! Sitting on the top of the #GreatWallOfChina! #BucketList #China," the "Like a Boy" hitmaker captioned one shot of the ancient structure, in which she can be seen sitting with her legs crossed and wearing a traditional Chinese hat with a intricate fan in hand at the top.

By far, one of the most incredible and breathtaking experiences in life! Sitting on the top of the #GreatWallOfChina! #BucketList #China A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

She also shared a similar shot, but this time with Wilson, crouching alongside the Seattle Seahawks star, who balances against the back of the stone wall—and it's seriously epic.

Me n' My Beh Beh. #GreatWallOfChina A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

RELATED: Ciara's Son Future Models for Gap Kids, Melts Hearts Everywhere

Without a doubt, this family vacay will be a hard one to top!