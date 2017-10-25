20 Times Birthday Girl Ciara Made Family Time Look So Fun on Instagram

ciara / Instagram
Happy birthday, Ciara! The singer turns 32 years old today, and what a year she has had. The birthday girl gave birth to her second child (her first with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson!) in April, a baby girl named Sienna Princess.

The couple wed on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, stunning guests in a head-turning lace Cavalli Couture dress by Peter Dundas.

We are The Wilsons!

“Married life is the best,” the newlywed told E! News. “You feel the definition of what ‘being one’ is, and it’s really cool. Nothing compares to what this feels like.”

Wilson isn’t the only man in her life: Ciara is also mom to her adorable 3-year-old son Future. “My new life changes that have happened with my son and being married puts more pep in my step because the foundation of my life is solid,” she said. “The foundation of my life is full of love, and I believe when you have love you can conquer anything in the world. Love breeds confidence.”

In honor of her 32nd birthday, take a look at her cutest family moments on Instagram.

📷 @awilly03

Day 1. #TrainingCamp #GoHawks #3

Thankful.

Back Rides and Walks Down Sunset... #HappySaturday

No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We're Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson ❤

I love singing this song with him:) So Clean Clean 🔈☺️🔈❤️

Priceless Moments ❤️

️ #TBT #Twinning ❤

It's Amazing How Time Flies!... Wow! 1 year ago❤️ P.s Mommy did those cornrows! 💪🏽

My Most Favorite Job In The World Is Being Mommy. He lights up my life. ❤️

Me and My #BabyBoy ❤️

Happy Saturday! #Mood ❤️

Juicy Man counting in Spanish at 2years Old. ❤️ #ProudMommy

I Love Me Sum' Him 😍

When You Know You're Fresh...😎. #GiorgioArmani Custom Suit For The Big Day. #MyBoys

You Are My Forever.

