20 Times Birthday Girl Ciara Made Family Time Look So Fun on Instagram

Happy birthday, Ciara! The singer turns 32 years old today, and what a year she has had. The birthday girl gave birth to her second child (her first with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson!) in April, a baby girl named Sienna Princess.

The couple wed on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, stunning guests in a head-turning lace Cavalli Couture dress by Peter Dundas.

We are The Wilsons! A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

“Married life is the best,” the newlywed told E! News. “You feel the definition of what ‘being one’ is, and it’s really cool. Nothing compares to what this feels like.”

Wilson isn’t the only man in her life: Ciara is also mom to her adorable 3-year-old son Future. “My new life changes that have happened with my son and being married puts more pep in my step because the foundation of my life is solid,” she said. “The foundation of my life is full of love, and I believe when you have love you can conquer anything in the world. Love breeds confidence.”

In honor of her 32nd birthday, take a look at her cutest family moments on Instagram.

📷 @awilly03 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Day 1. #TrainingCamp #GoHawks #3 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal! ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Thankful. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Back Rides and Walks Down Sunset... #HappySaturday A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We're Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson ❤ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

I love singing this song with him:) So Clean Clean 🔈☺️🔈❤️ A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 12, 2016 at 9:02pm PDT

Priceless Moments ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 6, 2016 at 7:45am PDT

️ #TBT #Twinning ❤ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 29, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

It's Amazing How Time Flies!... Wow! 1 year ago❤️ P.s Mommy did those cornrows! 💪🏽 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 16, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT

My Most Favorite Job In The World Is Being Mommy. He lights up my life. ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

Me and My #BabyBoy ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 10, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

Happy Saturday! #Mood ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 30, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

Juicy Man counting in Spanish at 2years Old. ❤️ #ProudMommy A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

I Love Me Sum' Him 😍 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

Proud Of My Baby @DangeRussWilson. Hosted and Killt His Second Year Hosting The @kidschoicesports2016 Awards. Tune In Sunday #Cheeesssee ☺️ #KCA A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 14, 2016 at 10:33pm PDT

When You Know You're Fresh...😎. #GiorgioArmani Custom Suit For The Big Day. #MyBoys A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 9, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

You Are My Forever. A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 8, 2016 at 2:56pm PDT