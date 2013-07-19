Christy Turlington Models for Calvin Klein, Kate Middleton's Late Due Date, and More

Startraksphoto.com; Indigo/Getty Images; Courtesy (2); WireImage; Splash News
InStyle Staff
Jul 19, 2013 @ 12:45 pm

1. Christy Turlington, 44, is spicing up Calvin Klein's new underwear ads. [HuffPo]

2. Read some of the Tweets from reporters camping out at Kate Middelton's hospital parking lot. #GreatKateWait [The Cut]

3. Instantly snapping photos of everyone you add to your contact list? There's an app for that. [TechCrunch]

4. Mom-to-be Heather Morris's showed her growing baby bump at the beach. [People]

5. See Gisele Bundchen's best bikini moments -- she turns 33 on July 20. [PopSugar]

6. How much would Tai's Clueless makeover really cost? Find out. [Refinery 29]

