Christy Turlington Burns Has a Pretty Gorgeous New Gig

It's perhaps no surprise that the forever-flawless Christy Turlington Burns has been selected as the new face of Bioterm's Blue Therapy line. According to WWD, the brand “considers Turlington Burns to be the embodiment of its 'live more, live life to the full beauty philosophy.'” The supermodel, who was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2014, is also the founder of Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother.

RELATED: Christy Turlington Returns as the Face of Calvin Klein's Eternity Scent

Biotherm’s Blue Therapy line focuses around the idea of revealing a “younger-looking you,” a concept the brand has continued to develop, following their newest Blue Therapy Accelerated Serum, which the model and mother of two recently shot an advertising campaign for. According to the brand, the product aids in repairing up to 8 years of visible accumulated damage in 4 weeks. Learn more about Biotherm’s Blue Therapy line here.

RELATED: Moms Who Inspire: Christy Turlington Burns