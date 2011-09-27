Christy Turlington Burns and Jennifer Fisher’s Charm for Charity

Christy Turlington Burns teamed up with jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher to create a special charm for the charity she founded, Every Mother Counts, an organization dedicated to increasing support for maternal and child health. The activist and model created the non-profit after she suffered complications from childbirth. And while she had a team of doctors to help, she learned that a woman dies every 90 seconds from pregnancy complications. Sadly, 90 percent of these deaths are preventable. “Jennifer Fisher not only designs amazing jewelry, but she also uses her talent to give back and inspire,” Turlington Burns told InStyle.com exclusively. “I am forever grateful for her support.” The 14k rose gold “MOM” charm is available for $130 (chain not included) at jenniferfisherjewelry.com; $50 of every sale will be donated to Every Mother Counts.

