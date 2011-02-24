Christopher Kane to Launch Collection With J Brand Jeans

Good news, denim lovers: J Brand just announced that it will collaborate with British designer Christopher Kane to launch a capsule collection for his 2012 resort collection. Kane, who just showed his fall collection during London Fashion Week last weekend, has collaborated with J Brand before—last year, J Brand founder Jeff Rudes recruited Kane for the labels 5x5 project, which tapped five British designers to create a pair of jeans (Kane's camo style, shown left, retailed for $500). After their first successful partnership, Rudes is excited for what's to come: "We are delighted to be working with Christopher to build a long term viable denim business with him," Rudes said in a statement. J Brand has previously partnered with Proenza Schouler, Hussein Chalayan, Henry Duarte, and Erdem.

