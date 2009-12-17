Christina Ricci in Donna Karan Film

Courtesy of Donna Karan
InStyle Staff
Dec 17, 2009 @ 2:30 pm

Donna Karan's newest must-have bag, the Eldridge, is so cool it got its own short film! Starring alongside Christina Ricci, the convertible pleated leather bag follows Ricci around N.Y.C. as she plays four characters: the Dreamer, the Paramour, the Expressionist and the Voyeur, all inspired by one of the four different ways you can wear the bag. "I have been a long term devotee of Donna Karan. This was the perfect opportunity for me to wear amazing pieces, be in New York and make a cool film. It was really fun!" Ricci said. The film debuts tomorrow on Donna Karan's Facebook page.

The Eldridge, $1495; at net-a-porter.com.

Joyann King

