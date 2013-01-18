Christina Ricci Designs Limited-Edition Cosmetic Bag for Make Up For Ever

Christina Ricci is teaming up with Make Up For Ever to give your cosmetic bag a makeover! The star designed a limited-edition makeup bag made of animal-friendly faux leather and decked out in studs to kick off the brand's Make Up Remix Tour. "My inspiration for the bag was hard rock meets couture, and I added a red lip motif to the design since I love wearing red lipstick," Ricci said. "Plus, I thought it would add a fun pop of color!" We agree! The Make Up Remix Tour will travel to nine cities across the country, allowing fans to book an appointment with one of the brand's makeup artists for a 30-minute consultation. And while Ricci won't be road-tripping across the country with Make Up For Ever's artists, you can pick up her bag starting February 1st on the tour's first stop in Los Angeles and on sephora.com for a wallet-friendly $30.

Plus, see Christina Ricci's transformation!

MORE:• Celebrity Manicures: Christina Ricci• Make Up For Ever Creates Lipstick for Madonna• Christina Ricci on Brad Goreski