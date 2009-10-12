Christina Hendricks's SATC-Inspired Nuptials

Mad Men siren Christina Hendricks tied the knot this weekend to actor Geoffrey Arend. Her stunning Carolina Herrera gown and retro-style bridesmaids remind us of Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda on Carrie's Big Day in Sex and the City: The Movie. We love the ladies' complementary colors of red, blue, black and green and statement-making hair accessories—not to mention Hendricks's gorgeous garden-like bouquet. Before the big event, the InStyle Weddings cover girl told us her wedding would be "small and romantic and rustic and intimate, like it's someone's home in Italy." It looks like she got her wish! Check out more of our exclusive interview at instyleweddings.com.