Christina Hendricks Tells Us Her Favorite Red Carpet Look of All Time

Ever since the debut of Mad Men in 2007, we've always counted on Christina Hendricks to bring her bold yet ladylike signature style whenever she hits the red carpet. And much like her alter ego Joan Holloway, the actress never fails to step up to the fashion plate in curve-hugging designs and saturated colors that complement her milky complexion and enviable bod.

For proof, one need look no further than a few of our favorites, like Hendricks in Paule Ka, Marchesa, and Zac Posen (pictured above, from L-R). Which got us wondering: With so many amazing dresses behind her, can she pick a favorite?

RELATED: Christina Hendricks: "I'm Really Pleased" With Mad Men's Ending

"It's so hard to choose!" Hendricks tells InStyle. "At the 2012 Creative Arts Emmys, I wore a one-shouldered Jenny Packham dress that had this incredible black and white print of women's faces and a great big bow on it (below). It was absolutely a favorite because it felt like a perfect party frock."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The star, who has worn looks by Packham for other events, including the L.A. premiere of last year's dramedy, God's Pocket, says that the designer never disappoints. "Jenny's designs have such a sense of whimsy about them. I love that they are so feminine." We think Joan would definitely approve.

PHOTOS: Christina Hendricks's Changing Looks