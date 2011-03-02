Christina Hendricks Models Vivienne Westwood's Jewelry Line

Christina Hendricks recently lent her face to Vivienne Westwood’s new Get a Life jewelry collection, and the campaign is finally out! The Mad Men star posed in jewel-tone dresses, a dramatic gold headpiece, and an engraved Palladium heart pendant. And this may not be the only place you'll see Hendricks in the baubles—the actress told The Telegraph: "The pieces really sparkle under the lights and I cannot wait to wear them on the red carpet." See more Vivienne Westwood jewelry at VivienneWestwood.co.uk. Click through to see another photo!

Courtesy of Greg Williams for Palladium Alliance International