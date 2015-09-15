Christina Hendricks on Her Red Hair Muses, and the Rules of Wearing Makeup with Auburn Strands

Christina Hendricks looks so good with red hair, it's hard to picture her as any other shade, but thanks to a bottle of warm auburn hair dye, the natural blonde was able to embrace her inner redhead. "I think I always looked at women and actresses who were redheads as a child. I always loved Ann-Margret, Lucille Ball, Ginger from Gilligan's Island, and even Daphne from Scooby-Doo," she tells InStyle, laughing. "I always really responded to that because the color was so special and different. Since I am fair, it felt very natural to me and I started going red very early on."

Hendricks's first foray into the world of hair color was at the age of ten, but has been dyeing her strands regularly since high school. Considering the fact that you'd never be able to tell her look was her own handiwork, clearly, "hair colorist" is just one more accolade the actress can add to her growing list of talents. "I was that same color red for about 20 years, and because I've been using it for so long, I know it will be consistent, and I know what it's going to look like," says Hendricks, who credits Clairol's Nice N Easy in Sandy Copper Blonde as the secret to her success. "My main tip is not to leave it on for too long—that's the only mistake I've ever made."

As for those tired makeup rules of redheads not wearing red lipstick? They're meant to be broken. "The interesting thing is, I feel like my hair doesn't dictate my makeup choices as much as my skin tone does," Hendricks says. "Because I'm fair, I have more pink in my skin and tend to lean toward peach and coral tones, and for red lipsticks, I'll choose things that are orange-based or a tomato red because they work for me." Even with her current strawberry-tinted hue, the star didn't feel the need to give her makeup bag an overhaul. At least in the beauty department, blondes don't always have more fun.

