Christina Hendricks Revealed She Was the Hand Model on the American Beauty Movie Poster

As far as movie posters go, American Beauty’s is easily recognizable: a hand clutching a rose laid atop someone’s bare stomach. Now, nearly 20 years later, Christina Hendricks has revealed a major secret: she was actually the hand model in the iconic image.

The Good Girls star took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22 to reveal her secret. Alongside a picture of the movie’s poster, Hendricks wrote: “Fun fact.... wait for it...I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model.” She added that her hand was used on the American Beauty poster, along with another model’s stomach. “Proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!!” she concluded.

Plenty of Hendricks’s fans flocked to the comments to share that they were, as one user put it, “rocked to my core.” But it wasn’t just fans who were shocked by the revelation; several celebs weighed in with their surprise as well.

“WHOA,” Allison Brie wrote in all caps, while Elle Fanning commented “I’M SHOOK.” January Jones called the announcement “important information,” and Rachael Leigh Cook wondered: “What else are you hiding from us?” Honestly, it's a good question.

American Beauty was released in September 1999 — the same year Hendricks made her television debut. The actor has been busy recently with her TV series Good Girls, as well as voicing a character in Toy Story 4.

A quick scroll through her Instagram will show that Hendricks definitely has an affinity for throwbacks — like a high school pic she shared earlier this summer, showcasing black hair instead of her signature red. “Some highschool flashbacks,” she wrote. “Hard to be punk/goth in front of a ship-shadowbox. But trying SO HARD!” Here’s hoping the star unearths more old photos — and decade-old secrets — in the future.