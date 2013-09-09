Christina Hendricks Debuted a (Subtle) Blonde 'Do At Zac Posen

Image zoom Getty Images; WireImage

Christina Hendricks' presence almost upstaged Zac Posen's spring/summer 2014 show at New York Fashion Week when she took her seat in the front row. But we noticed something different about her tresses and quickly learned that the screen siren traded in her signature red for a slight blonde wash earlier that day for a film role. The change may be small, but for Hendricks, it makes a huge difference. "I've only been a blonde for a couple of hours," she told InStyle.com. "I'm naturally blonde, but I haven't been blonde in so many years—I'm having an adjustment period!" It also means trying to figure out what to wear with her newly colored coif. "I had been looking at a few dresses for the Emmys, but the (hair color) change could determine what dress I wear, because not being a redhead is throwing me for a loop!" Hopefully, Zac's show gave her some red carpet inspiration.

Plus, check out all the moments "Seen and Heard" at New York Fashion Week:

