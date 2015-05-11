Christina Hendricks Buys Manhattan Pied-à-Terre

The following excerpt is from a post that originally appeared on Zillow.

After years of shooting New York-based Mad Men in Los Angeles, Christina Hendricks is heading to the real Big Apple now that the series is wrapped.

Hendricks paid $1.155 million for a 797-square-foot apartment in Midtown, Trulia reports—the kind of place her secretary-turned-businesswoman character, Joan, might have lived in. The 1930s building is nearly half filled with absentee owners, according to the New York Daily News.

The 1-bedroom, 1-bath home includes a small office nook with French doors, hardwood floors and a living room cozy enough for a pooch to pose in for a listing photo.

