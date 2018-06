Christina Hendricks (in Vivienne Westwood) and Olivia Munn looked red hot at The Cinema Society's New York after-party for their film, I Don't Know How She Does It. Hendricks, who was joined by stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Sophia Bush at the film's soiree, set off her form-fitting rose dress with Jimmy Choo shoes, Katerina Maxine jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch. Click through to see more photos from last night's hottest events!