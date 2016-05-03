Christina Hendricks Turns 41! Relive Her Best Beauty Moments

Happy 41st Birthday, Christina Hendricks! The former Mad Men star had already come a long way in the entertainment industry before her television breakout on the hit AMC series, which earned her six consecutive Emmy nods for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Long before she was Joan Holloway, donning those iconic form-fitting dresses—and of course, that gold pen necklace—Hendricks got her start on television, with a debut recurring role in 1999's Undressed. A few years later, she landed a part in the Kevin Hill series, along with several other TV appearances, before taking on the coveted role in Mad Men, which aired from 2007 to 2015. Hendricks has also starred in films including Drive, I Don't Know How She Does It, Zoolander 2.

RELATED: Christina Hendricks's Best Red Carpet Looks

While the actress has morphed into countless characters, she's always stayed true to her roots—specifically, her red roots. Yet, after two decades as a redhead, the star made a huge switch last year to strawberry blonde.

"I'm loving it. It's been so fun," Hendricks then dished InStyle. "I mean, I think everyone knows when you get a fresh haircut or you change your color, it sort of gives you a different attitude or gives you a little spring in your step. So after 20 years of one color, it's fun to be something new. I like it a lot."

To celebrate Hendricks's birthday, relive some of her best beauty moments—the red and the blonde—dating back to 2004.