Christina Grimmie's Family Releases Unseen "Snow White" Music Video

Even after her tragic death in June, Christina Grimmie's music lives on. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter was fatally shot following a concert performance in Orlando a few months ago, but her family is keeping her spirit alive, releasing a series of music videos that were filmed before Grimmie's death. The first in the series, a sweet pop ballad titled "Snow White," was released this week.

The series of four videos is called The Ballad of Jessica Blue and was to be released with Grimmie's planned EP. The videos tell the story of a young singer who is struggling to balance her love life, job, and passion for singing.

In the first video, Grimmie stars as Jessica, wearing a blue-and-white-striped T-shirt and overall shorts with a gray beanie. She's at work when her boyfriend comes in and delivers some disappointing news—the premise of the song is that she's tired of being let down by him and hopes someday her prince will come. She also appears in a Snow White–inspired look during the video, sporting red lipstick and coiffed hair with a gorgeous black gown.

Grimmie was known for her YouTube covers and her time on The Voice and this video series is a touching tribute to the late singer's talent and poise. The next video, called "Anybody's You," is scheduled to be released on Aug. 18. Watch the music video for "Snow White" above.