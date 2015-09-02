Watch Christina Applegate Badly Portray Meryl Streep Characters in This Funny or Die Spoof

Leave it to those funny minds over at Funny or Die to take on the great Meryl Streep. In a new spoof video, Christina Applegate plays into the Lifetime network's affinity for biopics on entertainers (they've put out TV movies on Brittany Murphy, Aaliyah and Whitney Houston in the past two years) to take on the lead role in Meryl: The Lifetime Biopic. The resulting trailer? Downright hilarious.

"Married with Children's Christina Applegate gives the performance of a lifetime in the role of a lifetime on Lifetime," a voiceover says as the actress takes on several of Streep's most iconic roles—absolutely terribly. From Julia Child in Julie & Julia to Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada to Donna in Mamma Mia!, Applegate just destroys Streep's on-screen characterizations with priceless physical bits and simple bad acting. "Honestly, it's like she's not even trying," the narrator says.

The trailer also points out that it would be pretty hard to make a salacious biopic about Streep as she is rather squeaky clean. There isn't much drama for someone that gets nominated for a major acting award almost every year. "Honestly, we kind of struggled to find dirt on Meryl so we made things up. In the end there was really no reason to make this movie," the voiceover says. Well, even if the movie doesn't need to be made, the trailer is certainly good for a laugh. Watch the full clip here:

Meryl: The Lifetime Biopic with Christina Applegate from Funny Or Die

