Christina Aguilera's New Perfume, Real Housewives Premiere and More!

Getty Images (2); Splash News; Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
Mar 09, 2011 @ 12:33 pm

1. Christina Aguilera will launch her sixth fragrance named Secret Potion this year. [Coco Perez]

2. Get your DVR ready: The new season of Real Housewives of New York premieres April 7th. [EW]

3. Welcome to the blogosphere Brad Goreski! The InStyle contributor launched his own blog this week. [Brad's Blog]

4. Do you like Tom Brady's ponytail? [People]

5. What's better than Rafael Nadal's steamy photos for Emporio Armani? A video! [FashionEtc]

6. PromGirl.com and Next Model Management launched a model search. Good luck! [AreYouTheNextPromGirl.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!