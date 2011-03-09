Christina Aguilera's New Perfume, Real Housewives Premiere and More!

1. Christina Aguilera will launch her sixth fragrance named Secret Potion this year. [Coco Perez]

2. Get your DVR ready: The new season of Real Housewives of New York premieres April 7th. [EW]

3. Welcome to the blogosphere Brad Goreski! The InStyle contributor launched his own blog this week. [Brad's Blog]

4. Do you like Tom Brady's ponytail? [People]

5. What's better than Rafael Nadal's steamy photos for Emporio Armani? A video! [FashionEtc]

6. PromGirl.com and Next Model Management launched a model search. Good luck! [AreYouTheNextPromGirl.com]