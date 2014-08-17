Christina Aguilera Welcomes a Baby Girl! Find Out Her Name Here

Oh baby! Congrats to Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matt Rutler, who welcomed a new addition on Saturday, Aug. 16. The baby girl, who the couple named Summer Rain, is the pair's first child together and Aguilera's second; she has a 6-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The 33-year-old chanteuse delivered via C-section at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and with her Grammy-award winning talent, we'd bet the little one already has quite the ear. Along with her duties as a judge on The Voice, Aguilera has been working on a new album. And just a few days before delivery, the singer posted a shot of her in the studio with headphones on her bump. "Baby girl getting first listen to what mama's been creating in the studio," she wrote on her Instagram and Twitter feeds.

Baby girl getting first listen to what mama's been creating in the studio. A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Aug 11, 2014 at 3:06pm PDT

Aguilera also had quite the fashion-forward pregnancy. She posed nude for V magazine in a spread that published earlier this month. "As a woman, I'm proud to embrace my body through all stages of life, staying fearless and confident in surrendering to the unknowns the future has in store," she told the magazine. Hear, hear!

