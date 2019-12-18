Christina Aguilera Didn't Let a Wardrobe Malfunction Get Her Down at Her Birthday Party

Fans got a flash of 2002-era "Dirrty" Christina Aguilera on her Instagram feed. In a video, the singer shared clips from her birthday celebration and the whole thing started with a wardrobe malfunction that she brushed off like the pro she is. The clip opens with Aguilera making her grand entrance. The shimmering red dress is show-stopping enough, but her excitement gets the best of her and her breast pops out of the outfit to reveal a black pastie. She shrugs it off, however, flashes it again, and goes on with the revelry. No sweat, no worries, just dancing, an actual lap dance, and a cameo from Demi Lovato.

"Entering the last year of my 30s with the best vibes ... dancing, singing, salsa-ing. What a night. SO thankful for everyone in my life who’s been on this journey with me," she wrote alongside the video. "Who has stuck by me through and through. “She came, she conquered. Get ready 2020."

Aguilera turned 39 years old on December 18, though the took place before her actual birthday over the weekend. Entertainment Tonight adds that Lovato brought her current boyfriend, Austin Wilson, to the celebration, which included a mariachi band playing long, long into the night.

"So I walk out on my balcony. I'm about to fall asleep, it's midnight, officially my birthday, and I have this!" Aguilera said on her Instagram Story, which showed the band performing in the wee hours of the morning. Her friend, Gilbert Saldivar, shared a video.

Aguilera also gave her followers an impromptu photoshoot, which showed the deep-cut dress, the pastel Christmas decorations, and a huge bouquet of balloons.

The party comes just weeks after Aguilera performed at the American Music Awards. 2019 marks the 20-year anniversary of her self-titled debut album.