Christina Aguilera's 9-Year-Old Son Max Fills in for Her During Rehearsal, Crushes It

Meghan Overdeep
Jul 26, 2017 @ 7:45 am

He gets it from his mama!

Christina Aguilera's nine-year-old son, Max, was more than happy to fill in for his famous mother during a rehearsal on Tuesday. With a water bottle for a microphone, the youngster proved he's every bit of a showman, as he lip synced his little heart out to Aguilera's 2006 hit "Ain't No Other Man." And those dance moves? Killer.

"My little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!" the proud mom captioned a video of Max's adorable performance on Instagram.

#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal! 💙💙

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Max is Aguilera's firstborn from a previous marriage to ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. Aguilera, 36, is also mom to 2-year-old Summer Rain, who she shares with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Transformation

So what exactly is X-tina rehearsing for? Fans have speculated that the songstress will receive the 2017 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at next month's Video Music Awards after she began to follow the official MTV VMA Twitter account on July 11—bringing the total number of accounts she follows up to 24.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Gives Us an Intimate Second-by-Second Look at Her Life

Well whatever she's working on, we hope Max is involved.

Show Transcript

Christina Aguilera has known Brittany Spears for a pretty long time now. The two pop princesses first met during their days on the Mickey Mouse club back in the early 90s. And they've crossed paths a bunch of times since. So it makes sense that Christina would know Brittany pretty well at this point. And she proved just how well during a game of wheel of musical impressions on the tonight show. This little piggy. [MUSIC] Okay, wow. That imitation drove us crazy. We had no idea Christina was so in touch with her inner Britney. And, of course, the rest of the internet was pretty impressed, too. Pop Sugar said Christina's musical impression was. Just plain perfect. And a writer for the Huffington Post gushed it will completely blow your mind. Of course Christina totally beat Jimmy hands down after that. And we think it's safe to say she trumped fellow voice coach Adam Levines' impression of Michael Jackson too and that's saying something.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!