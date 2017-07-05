Christina Aguilera’s Patriotic Swimsuit Can Barely Contain Her Curves

Christina Aguilera’s Fourth of July celebration involved a pristine pool, a dock on the water, and one sexy one-piece swimsuit. The singer honored America’s birthday in a plunging red, white, and blue bathing suit that could barely contain her curves.

Aguilera rocked a Solid and Striped one-piece ($158; revolve.com) while posing for a photo shoot in the pool. She paired the suit with an appropriate red lip and matching sunglasses, and let her blonde hair get immersed in the water.

Have fun and be safe everyone!!🎇🎆🇺🇸 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

🌞 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

💦 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

If you love X-Tina’s patriotic suit but aren’t ready to totally take the plunge, shop a similar style, like this high-cut flag one-piece or this curvy-girl design that brings the patriotic vibe while keeping you a bit more covered up.

Her Fourth of July celebration wasn’t totally spent in a swimsuit: The singer also posed in a white dress with an American flag along with her man Matthew Rutler, 9-year-old son Max, and 2-year-old daughter Summer. Her pup even got in on the party, looking majestic in a red and white bandana.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

🇺🇸🎆🎇💙 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Happy birthday, America!