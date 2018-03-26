Christina Aguilera’s New Natural Beauty Look Is Her Biggest Transformation Yet

What could bring back more nostalgia than Caboodles at Urban Outfitters and the resurgence of scrunchies? A new Christina Aguilera photoshoot. The singer debuted a makeover (or make-under?) of sorts for Paper Magazine, and her fresh-faced beauty look is straight out of the ‘90s. In fact, it looks nearly identical to her first self-titled album cover from the late '90s, minus the zigzag hair part and subtle blue eyeliner.

With her freckles completely visible, the cover features a glowing Aguilera who we can assume is wearing little-to-no makeup for the shoot. Her eyes are completely bare of shadow, mascara, or eyeliner, and her lips also appear to be completely free of product.

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

When it comes to beauty, Aguilera is something of a chameleon. "I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she said to Paper. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

Aguilera made sure to note in the interview that she wouldn't be giving up her glam anytime soon, but if you've been craving a simplified routine with a more natural vibe, consider Aguilera your inspiration for ditching the lash extensions and lip gloss.