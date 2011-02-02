Christina Aguilera to Model, the Desirable Blake Lively and More!

1. Brazilian fashion brand C&A hired Christina Aguilera to front its next campaign. [CocoPerez]

2. Blake Lively topped AskMen.com's Most Desirable Women List. Surprised? [StyleBistro]

3. Nina Footwear will launch a line of bridal accessories this month. [WWD]

4. Baby alert: Christina Applegate gave birth to a girl, Sadie Grace LeNoble. [LA Times]

5. A collaboration made in preppy heaven: Preppy Handbook author Lisa Birnbach and Tommy Hilfiger team up for a collection. [DFW]

6. Vote for your favorite inspirational women to win the next DVF Awards, which honor women making a difference, on the designer's website. [DVF]