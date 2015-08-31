Ever Wanted to Take Singing Lessons from Christina Aguilera? Now's Your Chance

Christina Aguilera arguably has one of the best voices in the business, and now fans have the chance to take singing lessons from her. San Francisco-based online education company MasterClass announced today that Aguilera has signed with them to teach a course on singing, and you can learn from her for the bargain price of only $90.

"I’m excited MasterClass has given me the opportunity to truly share all I have learned about my craft with the world. Coaching in this capacity not only gives me a chance to connect with my fans but lets me explore one of my true passions," Aguilera said in a statement. Production of her course will begin in September and will be available for purchase on masterclass.com in the fall. And it seems the singer is in good company—Dustin Hoffman, Serena Williams, Usher, and Annie Leibovitz have all taught courses for MasterClass.

