How Christina Aguilera Reacted to Kylie Jenner's "Dirrty" Halloween Costume

This Halloweekend, Kylie Jenner partied like it was 2002 and brought pop culture perfection to the spooky holiday in the form of the ultimate "Dirrty" costume. And now the real Xtina has shared her own two cents on the look.

On Saturday night, the teen reality star completely slayed the iconic ensemble from Christina Aguilera's risqué early 2000s hit music video with an incredibly accurate red-and-white striped bikini top, red booty shorts, and black and red leather chaps—and we're not the only ones who think so! Xtina herself expressed her approval of the 19-year-old's look in an Instagram post on Sunday.

VIDEO: The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2016

"'YAASSSSS,'" the platinum-haired singer wrote in the caption of a shot of the teen decked out to perfection. "Killin it @kyliejenner. Yes to dirrty 2016!!"

Jenner also completely nailed early '00s Christina's beauty look with blue contacts and platinum hair interspersed with black extensions and pierced rings.

"Get it girrrl !!!" Aguilera added.

Jenner and the pop diva are giving us all sorts of nostalgia. Seems like time to see if the music video stands the test of time.

Watch Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video above.