Christie Brinkley's Vegan Skincare Line: Now Available!
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Courtesy of Christie Brinkley
We’ll have what she’s having! Christie Brinkley still looks flawless at 57, and now she’s sharing her beauty secrets with the world. Today, the model and singer released the DNA Renewal System, an anti-aging skincare line that is 100% vegan and paraben free. The products, including the Daytime Rejuvenating Treatment and Overnight Repair Treatment, are based on a new beauty science called Epigenetics, which is said to work with the body’s natural rhythms to promote skin cell renewal. "Every product offered in my skin care line, I have personally tested and I currently use every day," writes Brinkley. Find the line in 30-day and 60-day options for $100 to $160 at christiebrinkleyskincare.com.
