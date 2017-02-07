Christie Brinkley, 63, Brings Daughters for Return to SI Swimsuit

Christie Brinkley is making a splash with her return to Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Issue, and it's clear that the "gorgeous" gene doesn't fall far from the tree. The 63-year-old mother of three posed alongside her two daughters for the pages of the upcoming magazine.

In one shot, Brinkley appears to levitate on water in a sexy black mesh cut-out swimsuit against the idyllic backdrop of a tropical beach next to Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

The legendary supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share the mother-daughter shot and tease the issue. "Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit. I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side, whose going to be looking at me?" she wrote.

"Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface," she cheekily added.

Brinkley concluded with a note of gratitude: "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! #proudmomhere."

Sailor, a model herself, also shared the same image to her Instagram account with a body-positive message. "I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. My body and I have been through it all. But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I'm happy," she wrote in the caption.

"As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!! How lucky am I?!" she wrote.

With the recent news that Olympic darlings Aly Raisman and Simone Biles will also be making a cameo in the magazine, we're more excited than ever for the Swimsuit Edition.