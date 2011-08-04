Christie Brinkley to Launch Skin-Care Line!

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is launching a skin-care line! "I have taken great time and care to bring together the beauty secrets that I personally believe have helped me maintain my youthful appearance throughout the decades," the gorgeous 57-year-old said in a statement. The collection of products will be 100% natural, vegan and cruelty free. A launch date hasn't been confirmed yet, but you can request free samples on Brinkley's website, ChristieBrinkleySkincare.com. Of course, Brinkley isn't the only supermodel with a business side. Click below for more model moguls!

