How Supermodel Christie Brinkley Learned to Stop Obsessing Over Her “Jiggly” Legs

Christie Brinkley is here to remind us that despite what the public may think, supermodels are human too.

The 64-year-old bombshell, best known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers and that signature blonde hairstyle, opened up about grappling with her insecurities at a young age. In an interview with the Today show, she explained how it’s easy for young women to compare their bodies to others. At one point, she called her legs “jiggly.”

It was her mother who told her to snap out of it, saying, “Don’t you dare, don’t you ever let me hear you talking badly about yourself."

Brinkley, who is also mom of three children including her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, now shares her own mother’s advice with her kids. “Looking back, I realized that at a certain age when you’re growing up, you’re very, very aware of external demands,” Brinkley said.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“I look back at old pictures of me, and I can remember standing there feeling like, I’m squirming because I feel like, ‘Oh, my hips are too big. Oh, I don’t know what to do.’ And I look at it now and I go, ‘My gosh, I was fine. Why didn’t I realize that?’ But you see that all the time with young girls. There’s more pressure today to look a certain way than there ever was," she added. In February 2017, Brinkley posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Sailor, 19, and daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 32.

In the interview, she also called out positive changes in the modeling industry, specifically when it comes the representation of various body shapes and women of all ages. “Look at Ashley Graham, she has really made women feel gorgeous. Where as before our society and our magazines and everything were making women feel like they didn’t stack up," she said. "I think that’s really powerful, what’s happening.”

In addition to calling our 69-year-old Maye Musk for representing older women, she also shared how she stays so positive: her “attitude of gratitude” mentality. We could all learn a thing or two from this ageless beauty.