Christie Brinkley and Her Gorgeous Family Vacation in Italy—See the Photos

Christie Brinkley is living la dolce vita. The model and mom is on vacation in Italy with her three children, and she's been 'gramming up a storm of photos that have us wanting to book a trip to the country, stat.
"Positano! All hands on deck!" Brinkley captioned a shot of herself with her beautiful kids, Sailor Brinley-Cook, Jack Brinkley-Cook, and Alexa Ray Joel (daughter of Billy Joel). According to the model's Instagram, the quartet is sailing around the coast, and Brinkley has been sharing picturesque scenery shots and snaps of herself and her brood at every stop. Keep reading to see more 'grams from her Italian getaway.
