Christie Brinkley and Her Gorgeous Family Vacation in Italy—See the Photos

Christie Brinkley is living la dolce vita. The model and mom is on vacation in Italy with her three children, and she's been 'gramming up a storm of photos that have us wanting to book a trip to the country, stat.

"Positano! All hands on deck!" Brinkley captioned a shot of herself with her beautiful kids, Sailor Brinley-Cook, Jack Brinkley-Cook, and Alexa Ray Joel (daughter of Billy Joel). According to the model's Instagram, the quartet is sailing around the coast, and Brinkley has been sharing picturesque scenery shots and snaps of herself and her brood at every stop. Keep reading to see more 'grams from her Italian getaway.

La Dolce Vita With my BAE beez! Just got to the boat! The Voyage Begins! ⚓️❤️💚

First stop .. The ever enchanting Isle of Capri!

Yesterday,Sunset in Capri ❤️💚

Jumping for Joy off the boat and the cliffs is a favorite way to spend the day Capri -Style! Sailor takes the leap!

Alexa was so well coordinated with this Grotta! Bellissima! We went into every single one on this amazing island!

Que Bella Cosa! #capri @brinkleybeauty 🇮🇹⚓️

Climbing up to see the Saint in the Grotta Bianchi in honor of our beloved Poppy. #14July #3yearstoday 💚👤❤️ Don Brinkley

Loving Living La Dolce Vita.. I Faraglione , ,Capri Inspired by #fredericofellini

What a backdrop !!!

The Stuff Dreams are made of .

