Christie Brinkley and Her Gorgeous Family Vacation in Italy—See the Photos

Christie Brinkley is living la dolce vita. The model and mom is on vacation in Italy with her three children, and she's been 'gramming up a storm of photos that have us wanting to book a trip to the country, stat.

"Positano! All hands on deck!" Brinkley captioned a shot of herself with her beautiful kids, Sailor Brinley-Cook, Jack Brinkley-Cook, and Alexa Ray Joel (daughter of Billy Joel). According to the model's Instagram, the quartet is sailing around the coast, and Brinkley has been sharing picturesque scenery shots and snaps of herself and her brood at every stop. Keep reading to see more 'grams from her Italian getaway.

Au Revaderci Mi Amici!!! Off to go on a Sailing Adventure! 🇺🇸✈️🇮🇹 My purse @figuelove and inside my bag is @brinkleybeauty ! A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 12, 2015 at 3:32pm PDT

La Dolce Vita With my BAE beez! Just got to the boat! The Voyage Begins! ⚓️❤️💚 A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 13, 2015 at 7:38am PDT

First stop .. The ever enchanting Isle of Capri! A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 13, 2015 at 10:29am PDT

hark, now hear the sailors cry, smell the sea, and feel the sky let your soul & spirit fly, into the mystic... Van Morrison #sail #sailors #schooner # Capri A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 12:16am PDT

Yesterday,Sunset in Capri ❤️💚 A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 12:21am PDT

Swimming in the Grotta Azzuro...a lifelong dream come true!💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 3:37am PDT

Jumping for Joy off the boat and the cliffs is a favorite way to spend the day Capri -Style! Sailor takes the leap! A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 4:06pm PDT

Alexa was so well coordinated with this Grotta! Bellissima! We went into every single one on this amazing island! A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 4:24pm PDT

Que Bella Cosa! #capri @brinkleybeauty 🇮🇹⚓️ A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 4:45pm PDT

Climbing up to see the Saint in the Grotta Bianchi in honor of our beloved Poppy. #14July #3yearstoday 💚👤❤️ Don Brinkley A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 14, 2015 at 4:56pm PDT

Loving Living La Dolce Vita.. I Faraglione , ,Capri Inspired by #fredericofellini A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 15, 2015 at 1:43am PDT

What a backdrop !!! A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 15, 2015 at 12:55pm PDT

Just before bumping into the Fabuloso @therealmariskahargitay at one of our mutual favorite places @lasireneuse , and seconds after meeting instagram friend Deb from Australia in the main piazza in Positano! My top is by #camillawithlove @brinkleybeauty A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 15, 2015 at 5:36pm PDT

The Muse, Alexa Ray "decked out" for drinks onshore. #positano #italia ⚓️🚣🇮🇹⛵️⚓️🌹🌺🍸🎶🇮🇹⚓️🚣🚤⛵️ A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:17am PDT

The Stuff Dreams are made of . A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:31am PDT

