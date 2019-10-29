Christie Brinkley's Ex-Husband Peter Cook, 60, Is Engaged to a 21-Year-Old College Student

More than a decade after divorcing wife of over 20 years, Christie Brinkley, 65, architect Peter Cook, 60, is engaged.

People reports that Cook, father to 21-year-old model and Dancing with the Stars alum Sailor, proposed to 21-year-old college student Alba Jancou during a trip to Santorini.

Jancou’s since-deleted LinkedIn page indicates that she is a student at Tulane University and is expected to graduate in 2021.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate,” Cook shared in a statement to Page Six. “We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”

According to Page Six, Cook proposed with a six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring.

Brinkley and Cook’s marriage ended after the model learned of her husband’s affair with his then-19-year-old assistant. In between Cook’s relationships with Brinkley and Jancou, he wed Suzanne Shaw, whom he divorced in 2014.

Cook and Jancou have been dating for around a year and reportedly plan to host a destination wedding in Europe.