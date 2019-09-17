Christie Brinkley's Daughter Didn't Need Any Alterations to Wear Her Mom's Dancing with the Stars Dress

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is, quite literally, following — er, dancing — in her mother’s footsteps. Cook, 21, is standing in for her supermodel mom Christie Brinkley on Dancing with the Stars after the 65-year-old broke her arm while rehearsing last week.

Luckily, mother and daughter have a lot in common — including a dress size. During Monday’s episode of The Talk, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that “no alterations” were needed for Christie’s night one costume, which Sailor wore during her inaugural dance with partner (and two-time DWTS winner) Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Cook, in an unambiguously meta move, danced to “Uptown Girl” — a song written and performed by Brinkley’s former husband, Billy Joel, which spawned a music video that Brinkley herself starred in.

In addition to putting her new moves on display, Cook looked the part in a plunging white gown with a bedazzled bodice and a high slit up the right leg.

Of course, Sailor’s mom was cheering her on from the audience.

Shortly after her performance, Cook posted about her experience on Instagram, writing, “Wow. I have so much to say but for right now i’m just going to say THANK YOU. To my incredible partner @valentin for being so patient, my mama for being so courageous and inspiring, the whole dancing with the stars cast and crew for their kindness, & everyone who tuned in and showed so much love and support. So incredibly grateful to have had this moment. The journey’s just getting started! Let’s go! @dancingabc.”

Perhaps “break a leg” isn’t the right sentiment here? Good luck, Sailor!