Christie Brinkley's Lookalike Daughter Will Replace Her on Dancing with the Stars

Christie Brinkley is no longer competing on Dancing With the Stars — but her lookalike daughter will be stepping into her shoes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the supermodel suffered injuries during rehearsal that required her to have surgery to her wrist and arm. She has now dropped out of the upcoming 28th season of the show, and her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, will be competing in her place.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm," BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement. "She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Last month, it was announced that Brinkley would be joining the season 28 cast of Dancing With the Stars along with Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, and President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer, amongst others.

Brinkley previously told People that her children "laughed" when they found out she'd be competing in the show, but were excited when they heard about the other members of the cast.

"You know, there were like leaks coming out of, maybe there is going to be this person or that, and I know my daughter Sailor is a big Karamo [Brown] fan," she said. "So she was like 'I’ll be there to visit.'"

Looks like Sailor will get to meet Karamo and possibly compete against him.