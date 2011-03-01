Christie Brinkley as Chicago’s Roxie Hart!

Christie Brinkley is headed to Broadway! The model and mother of three will make her debut on the Great White Way as vixen Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago next month. (Renee Zellweger played the same part in the 2002 movie version of the musical.) And while we haven't heard her singing "Funny Honey" or "We Both Reached for the Gun" or "Nowadays" yet, she definitely pulls off the look of Roxie Hart—just take a look at this photo of Brinkley in character on set (see another photo after the jump). If you want to see Brinkley, make your plans now—she's only on for a limited 11-week engagement, April 4th through June 19th. Score tickets at ChicagoTheMusical.com.