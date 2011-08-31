Christian Siriano's Payless Collection Is Getting Bigger!

Exciting news for Christian Siriano fans—his collection for Payless is getting even bigger! Instead of two lineups per year, he will now release four (one per season) with shoes starting at $23 each, plus two more runway-inspired lineups for his Gold Collection. "I am really excited about my expanded collection with Payless,” the Project Runway alum announced yesterday. “It reflects my high-fashion look, but with a more accessible price point.” Kicking off the expansion are the latest lower-price designs for his fall 2011 Gold Collection, which include interpretations of his plant-inspired runway accessories (shown), now available at Payless.com. Click through the gallery to check out his new Gold Collection now.

