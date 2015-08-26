Christian Siriano Is Launching a Tech Accessories Collection

Thanks to Christian Siriano, the search for fashionable and functional tech accessories will be little easier come September. The designer, who has dressed everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Solange Knowles in his elaborate red carpet creations, is now dressing up phones and laptops with a new tech accessories collection for Best Buy due out Sept. 15.

Siriano gave InStyle an exclusive sneak peek of the line earlier this week from his New York studio. His capsule includes cases for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus ($30 to $40), iPad Air 2 ($50 to $60), and 13-inch laptops ($60) in shades of pink, blue, red, black, white, and gold. Unfortunately, they are not being produced for Samsung phones, Best Buy confirmed.

Courtesy

“You can tell people’s personalities based on what phone case they have," Siriano told InStyle. "It is like when you look at people’s shoes. It is one of those things.” Therefore, it was his goal to make "fun, playful things that fit into my world,” he said. “These are for the girl who wants her tech to feel just as fabulous as her bag, sunglasses, and other accessories. Your phone and laptop are what you use more than anything these days. They should be as stylish as anything else you carry. That’s the whole point."

He achieved his vision by taking some staples of his label over the years—like fuchsia ruffles from a skirt Sarah Jessica Parker wore or a pearl print from a dress in his spring 2013 collection—and converting them into digital prints for the pieces. “I wanted these accessories to be less focused in one season and more feature pieces from multiple seasons," he explained. "It gives them the that timeless feeling so people can have them forever and it wouldn't feel like a trend. Plus, you can get that really beautiful look of embroidery on your phone, but can still hold it in your hand and it is not heavy and strange. It should be something you want to put on a table when you're out with your friends, just like you do with your clutch or your bag.”

Best Buy has worked with other fashion designers before for tech accessories, including Isaac Mizrahi New York, Anna Sui, Cynthia Vincent, and Cole Haan. Siriano's collection lands in stores and online at bestbuy.com starting Sept. 15.

