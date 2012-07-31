Christian Siriano Opens First Store: See the Photos

Image zoom Getty Images; Brad Walsh (2)

Christian Siriano just opened his first store this morning! Located at 252 Elizabeth Street in New York City's chic Nolita area, the designer's new 1,000-square-foot boutique boasts a mix of pieces from his runway collection and exclusive items he created especially for the outpost, including accessories, home décor, and more. As for the store's design, some of Siriano's favorite books sit on the shelves (including his own, Fierce Style), and treasured pictures decorate the walls. "My favorite feature in the store is the gallery wall we created," Siriano told InStyle.com exclusively. "It features my favorite looks from my past nine collections, as they are my own work of art." Click through the gallery to tour Siriano's new store and preview the shop's exclusive pieces.

